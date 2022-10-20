Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Match Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 12,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

