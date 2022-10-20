Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stake Raised by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,441,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,907,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 676,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $14,192,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

