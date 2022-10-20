Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Trading Down 1.8%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$27.74 and last traded at C$28.14. Approximately 25,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 82,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.65.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

