Maxim Group Trims First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price to $200.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Maxim Group to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.42% from the stock’s previous close.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.47. 2,387,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,998. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

