Maxwell Simkoff Sells 245,664 Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 245,664 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $137,571.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,584,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,087,260.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 15 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $7.50.

On Thursday, October 6th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 3,979 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $1,989.50.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 56,227 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $28,675.77.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 35,360 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $18,033.60.

On Thursday, September 15th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,266 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $13,588.96.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 75,774 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $44,706.66.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,865 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $49,582.80.

On Thursday, August 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 17,900 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $15,215.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $68,334.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $45,006.19.

Shares of Doma stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,316. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Doma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the first quarter worth $50,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Doma by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 195,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 142,783 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Doma during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Doma during the first quarter worth $119,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

