McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MKC opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

