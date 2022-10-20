McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.68. 60,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,006. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.23 and a 200-day moving average of $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

