MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.91. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 110.92%. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 632,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 213,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

