Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) PT Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

MBWM has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of MBWM opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $531.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $109,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,894 shares in the company, valued at $215,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

