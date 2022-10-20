Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 992.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $149,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 341,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 137,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 110,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

