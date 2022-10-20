Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,424,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of META traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.40. The company had a trading volume of 264,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,912,294. The firm has a market cap of $366.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average of $162.69. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.53 and a 12 month high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

