Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $18.63 million and approximately $756,990.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

