Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $18.56 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $18.56 million and $678,739.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.24 or 0.01422709 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005863 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00020800 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00044108 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.11 or 0.01600409 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

