Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $62.97 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $62.97 million and $1.21 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00019874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001274 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,623,296 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.73576621 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,231,825.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.