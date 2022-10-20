MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Tops $118.46 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $118.46 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $26.96 or 0.00141603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.75058583 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,536,413.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

