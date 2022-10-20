MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) PT Lowered to $12.50

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $915.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.75.

In other MFA Financial news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Josephs bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,594.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

