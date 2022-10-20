Midas Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.77 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Midas token can currently be bought for approximately $30.59 or 0.00160503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Midas has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $79.77 million and $671,269.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 31.46528894 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $528,978.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

