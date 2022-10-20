Mina (MINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $385.92 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $385.92 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 713,786,355 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 713,572,884.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.53559055 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $8,194,458.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

