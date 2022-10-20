Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Trading Up 3.2%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $44.27. 211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

Mineral Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.6402 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.