MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) PT Lowered to SEK 330

MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from SEK 480 to SEK 330 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MIPS AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded MIPS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
MIPS AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTC MPZAF remained flat at $57.70 during trading on Thursday. MIPS AB has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90.
MIPS AB (publ) Company Profile
MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sports helmets for biking, skiing and snowboarding, equestrian, team sports, climbing, and white water rafting; and road motorcycle and motocross helmets. The company also provides safety helmets for industrial use, and legal enforcement and armed forces.
