Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Up 4.4%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.28. 2,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 464,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIRM. Citigroup began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $743.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 137.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

