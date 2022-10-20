Mizuho Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $330.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Wolfe Research upgraded Tesla from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $283.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $383.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.46.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $222.04 on Thursday. Tesla has a one year low of $204.16 and a one year high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.42.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,138,505 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

