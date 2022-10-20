Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.60. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $3,617,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $1,308,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

