Monero Trading Down 1% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $141.82 or 0.00743488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.58 billion and $82.59 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,074.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00267874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00114075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00558446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00246082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00269846 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,189,860 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

