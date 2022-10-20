Monero Trading Down 1% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $141.82 or 0.00743488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.58 billion and $82.59 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,074.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021486 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00267874 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00114075 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00558446 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00246082 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00269846 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,189,860 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
