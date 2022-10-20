Moody’s Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.6 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.93.

Moody’s stock opened at $241.88 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,182,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,289 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

