Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.29 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002471 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $199.39 million and $8.29 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,039,689,188 coins and its circulating supply is 423,841,055 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

