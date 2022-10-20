Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

NYSE SNN opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 46.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

