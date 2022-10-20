Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 149.4% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.88. 211,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,015. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.67.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

