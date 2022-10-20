Morgan Stanley Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $72.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,568 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after purchasing an additional 962,983 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 111.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,951,000 after buying an additional 742,313 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 181.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,667,000 after buying an additional 700,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after buying an additional 629,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after buying an additional 546,977 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

