Morgan Stanley Trims CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Target Price to €37.00

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €46.00 ($46.94) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($77.55) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPVF opened at 52.50 on Monday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of 52.50 and a one year high of 78.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 52.48.
About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).
