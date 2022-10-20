Morgan Stanley Trims Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Target Price to $5.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $5.70 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRCT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. Cricut has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Cricut had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $183.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cricut by 16.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cricut by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cricut by 4.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in Cricut by 19.9% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

