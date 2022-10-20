Morgan Stanley Trims JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price to $26.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. JFrog has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $42.33.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,820. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387,009 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 302,231 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,659,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after acquiring an additional 828,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

