Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 178.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,774,000 after purchasing an additional 323,591 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

COST stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $467.63. The company had a trading volume of 33,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.