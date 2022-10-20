Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,759. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

