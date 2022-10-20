Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 81.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $126,000. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.92. 42,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,455. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.27. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

