Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $299.43. 38,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $289.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.80.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.