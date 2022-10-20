Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,734 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Shopify by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Shopify by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,417,926. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

