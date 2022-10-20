Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 122,617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.94.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $96.37. 351,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,822,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $168.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

