MSA Safety (MSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $116.91 on Thursday. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 114.62 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 180.39%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

