MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.10

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$55.10 and traded as high as C$55.36. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$54.75, with a volume of 24,593 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MTY shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.07.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.10.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.4899996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.