MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.10

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$55.10 and traded as high as C$55.36. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$54.75, with a volume of 24,593 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MTY shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.07.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.4899996 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile



MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

