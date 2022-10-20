MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.08 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,921,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,578 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.