MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.74 Million Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 2,712.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,197 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $49.65 on Thursday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59.

