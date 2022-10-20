MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $67.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10.

