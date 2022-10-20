MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.31 and its 200 day moving average is $157.44.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

