MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IJK opened at $65.36 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

