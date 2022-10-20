MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $233.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

