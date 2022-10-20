MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,632 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.9 %

PNC stock opened at $151.70 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

