Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $62.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

Insider Activity

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,146 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after buying an additional 724,779 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

