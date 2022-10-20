Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Down 3.3%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 101,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 434,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Muscle Maker stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Muscle Maker, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRIL Get Rating ) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Muscle Maker worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

