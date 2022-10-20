MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $964.26 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $964.26 million and $7.31 million worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.22 or 0.27324877 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010672 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 1.10052878 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,310,672.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.